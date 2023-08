“Over a dozen of former President Trump’s close allies face growing legal bills when he’s least able to help — and they’re turning to desperate measures to raise money for their fights,” Axios reports.

“Trump’s co-defendants in the Fulton County case each need legal teams that could cost well into the six figures.”

Said Cornell Law School adjunct professor Randy Zelin: “I don’t see anyone’s fee less than $250,000-500,000 unless they strike a plea deal with prosecutors.”

