Trump signed a proclamation which also restricts the travel of people from an additional seven countries.

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing a full travel ban on people from 12 countries and restricting the citizens of seven other countries, The Associated Press news agency reports.

The banned countries include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

In addition to the ban, which takes effect on Monday, there will be heightened restrictions on people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

“I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people,” Trump said in his order.

In a video message released by the White House, Trump said the recent attack on a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, had “underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted”.

The president said there were “millions and millions of these illegals who should not be in our country”.

“We will not let what happened in Europe happen to America,” he said, adding “very simply we cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen those who seek to enter the United States”.

“We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm.”

“We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen… That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others.” –President Trump pic.twitter.com/ER7nGM4TO2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2025

During his first term in 2017, Trump issued an executive order banning travel to the US by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

People from the named countries were either barred from getting on their flights to the US or detained at US airports after they landed. Those affected included tourists, people visiting friends and family, as well as students and faculty in the US and businesspeople.

The order, often referred to as the “Muslim ban” or the “travel ban”, was reworked amid legal challenges, until a version was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018 which banned categories of travellers and immigrants from Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Libya, plus North Korean and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

Trump defended his initial travel ban on national security grounds, arguing it was aimed at protecting the US and claimed it was not anti-Muslim. However, Trump had called for a travel ban on Muslims during his first campaign for the White House.