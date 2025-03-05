



President Donald Trump honored and applauded a young cancer survivor during his recent joint address to Congress despite his numerous attempts to cut funding for healthcare, including pediatric cancer research. DJ Daniel, 13, was introduced to the audience by the 47th president on Tuesday night, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. “Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police,” Trump announced. “His name is DJ Daniel is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago.” Daniel and his father have been trying to actualize Daniel’s dream of becoming a real police officer, Trump explained. Since they began, the child has become an honorary member of local police departments, reported ABC News. “Tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all,” Trump said. “I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States.” Last month, the Trump administration attempted to enact cuts worth $4 billion for funding towards cancer research at universities, cancer centers and hospitals. He attempted to impose a policy under which indirect costs for research grants distributed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would be capped at 15 percent. Universities and research centers responded to this initiative with a lawsuit claiming that cutting this funding represented “flagrantly unlawful action” and “will devastate medical research at America’s universities.” US District Court Judge Angel Kelley ordered the administration to hold off on the cuts. “Once again, President Trump and Elon Musk are acting in direct violation of the law. In this case, they are causing irreparable damage to ongoing research to develop cures and treatments for cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, ALS, Diabetes, Mental Health disorders, opioid abuse, genetic diseases, rare diseases, and other diseases and conditions affecting American families,” said Education Subcommittee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro. “The Trump Administration is attempting to steal critical funds promised to scientific research institutions funded by the NIH, despite an explicit legal prohibition against this action.” “The reduction in research and care funding is a devastating setback for the pediatric cancer community, one that threatens all the progress we’ve made. This unfortunate turn of events only reinforces the urgent need for us to continue advancing care, supporting cutting-edge research, and improving conditions for pediatric cancer patients and their families,” Danielle Fragalla, the Chief Executive Officer of Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, said. “At the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, our work has never been more critical. Through our institutional priorities—Powering Research, Equitable Care, and Survivorship & Mental Health—we are committed to driving innovating solutions that not only improve outcomes but also ensure that every child and family has access to the support they need.” Originally published by Latin Times.