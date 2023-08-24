Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta to face fourth arraignment
Donald Trump has arrived in Atlanta to surrender to authorities and be arrested on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia
He will turn himself in at Fulton County Jail at around 7.30pm where he is expected to have a booking mugshot taken – a historic first for a current or former president. He is however scheduled to give an interview on Newsmax at 9pm.
Earlier, the former president ousted the top attorney in his legal team just hours before traveling to Georgia. He replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow – who is described as “special counsel for white collar and high profile defense” on his firm’s website.
Several of Mr Trump’s 18 codefendants in the case – including former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows – have already surrendered and their humiliating mugshots have been released.
District Attorney Fani Willis requested a trial date of 23 October based on the demand for speedy trial by defendant Kenneth Chesebro. Mr Trump has moved to sever his case from his co-defendant.
No surprise, different takes from Fox News and MSNBC on Trump’s surrender
Oliver O’Connell25 August 2023 00:21
Laura Loomer heckles Marjorie Taylor Greene outside jail
CNN’s DJ Judd reports from outside the Fulton County Jail:
Chaos here at the Fulton County Jail here. Conservative firebrand Laura Loomer is here— she’s chasing Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her “Marjorie Traitor Greene” for her support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. I asked Greene what she thought of the GOP debate— she told me “terrible”
Rep Greene arrived back in Georgia earlier in the day having attended the GOP debate in Milwaukee last night.
Oliver O’Connell25 August 2023 00:19
Trump has landed in Atlanta
Oliver O’Connell25 August 2023 00:12
Don Jr mocks DeSantis over response to ‘easiest question’
There continues to be no love lost between Gov Ron DeSantis and members of former president Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Mr DeSantis and Mr Trump and their intermediaries have been sparring for months — and that didn’t change in the aftermath of Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate when Mr Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, took to social media to lambast the Florida governor.
Oliver O’Connell25 August 2023 00:00
Trump put up 10% of bond, CNN reports
Donald Trump has put up 10 per cent of his $200,000 Fulton County bond, CNN reports.
He worked with a local Atlanta bonding company Foster Bail Bonds LLC, which confirmed to the network over the phone that it is executing the former president’s bond that his attorneys had negotiated.
Rudy Giuliani was seen at a professional bail bond company after being released from Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.
Earlier today, lawyers for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were seen at a bail bond company near the jail.
Mr Trump is not expected to appear at a bail bonds shop before heading back to his summer home at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Oliver O’Connell24 August 2023 23:52
In bizarre act of solidarity with Trump, ‘Stop the Steal’ organiser makes her own Fulton County mugshot
An organiser of the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol riot was apparently experiencing severe FOMO (fear of missing out) after numerous Trump allies surrendered to Fulton County, Georgia authorities after their indictment by its district attorney, Fani Willis.
Amy Kremer, the organiser, wanted to be recognised alongside the other accused election tamperers, so she photoshopped her very own Fulton County mugshot, Vice reports.
Graig Graziosi shows how you can make your own.
[Just kidding, but he did file this report]
Oliver O’Connell24 August 2023 23:40
What the first GOP debate told us about how a Republican presidency would impact the war in Ukraine
If Volodymyr Zelensky ends up seeing any clips of Wednesday night’s Republican debate in Milwaukee, one could bet that he would respond by redoubling his lobbying efforts among GOP leaders in Washington.
Ukraine’s bitter struggle with Russia has now lasted far longer than boasting Kremlin officials had once predicted, thanks in part to the fierce resistance staged by the Ukrainian army and due to the steady stream of weapons and supplies fueling that army from the West.
But if the words of Republican presidential contenders this week were any indication, that metaphorical pipeline from Washington may suffer the same fate as the Nord Stream project — blown to smithereens.
John Bowden24 August 2023 23:20
Donald Trump’s plane leaves for Georgia ahead of latest arraignment
Donald Trump has left New Jersey and is headed for Georgia for his latest arraignment. The former GOP president is set to surrender to authorities at Fulton County Jail on Thursday, 24 August. Mr Trump will be arrested on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. This will be the first time a current or former president is expected to have a mugshot taken. The arraignment comes as the former president replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow. The frontrunner for the Republican nomination is currently leading the polls for GOP candidates.
Oliver O’Connell24 August 2023 23:10
Recap: Where all Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits stand now
Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.
Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Mr Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington.
Federal officials, local prosecutors, and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political maneuvering during the 2020 election. If even just one of these efforts are successful, the US could see its first-ever former president in prison.
Here, The Independent explains each major case:
Oliver O’Connell24 August 2023 23:00
Plane believed to be Trump’s most-tracked on FlightRadar worldwide
Donald Trump is en route to Atlanta to self-surrender at Fulton County Jail at 7.30pm this evening.
The Boeing 757, believed to be Trump Force One, took off from Newark International Airport just after 5pm and is currently passing to the north of Washington, DC.
It is now the most-tracked aircraft worldwide on FlightRadar. Here it is taking off:
Donald Trump’s plane leaves for Georgia ahead of latest arraignment
Oliver O’Connell24 August 2023 22:47