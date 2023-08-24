Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta to face fourth arraignment

Donald Trump has arrived in Atlanta to surrender to authorities and be arrested on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia

He will turn himself in at Fulton County Jail at around 7.30pm where he is expected to have a booking mugshot taken – a historic first for a current or former president. He is however scheduled to give an interview on Newsmax at 9pm.

Earlier, the former president ousted the top attorney in his legal team just hours before traveling to Georgia. He replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow – who is described as “special counsel for white collar and high profile defense” on his firm’s website.

Several of Mr Trump’s 18 codefendants in the case – including former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows – have already surrendered and their humiliating mugshots have been released.

District Attorney Fani Willis requested a trial date of 23 October based on the demand for speedy trial by defendant Kenneth Chesebro. Mr Trump has moved to sever his case from his co-defendant.