Donald Trump attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith, saying he’s “a deranged human being.”
He added: “You take a look at that face, you say that guy is a sick man.”
Donald Trump attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith, saying he’s “a deranged human being.”
He added: “You take a look at that face, you say that guy is a sick man.”
Todayheadline the independent news and topics discovery
A home-grown and independent news and topic aggregation . displays breaking news linking to news websites all around the world.
© 2023 All rights are reserved Today headline