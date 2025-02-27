United States President Donald Trump has ordered the dismantling of Power Africa, a USAID-operated initiative launched in 2013 to boost electricity access across the continent. According to reports, nearly all programs under the initiative have been slated for termination, and most staff have been let go. However, some remaining projects, particularly those linking US companies with projects across the continent, may be transferred to other agencies. The decision comes as the US government tightens federal spending and terminates programs that do not directly serve national interests. This dramatic shift marks the end of an era of ambitious aid for Africa’s power sector.

Source: Reuters