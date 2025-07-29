NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump voiced support for law enforcement agencies and said he has full faith in their ability to determine why a “crazed lunatic” opened fire in a Manhattan office tower on Monday that killed a New York City Police Department officer.

“I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love,” Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday. “I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence. My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!”

Authorities identified the gunman as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, who died from a self-inflicted gun wound.

A total of four other people were killed in the shooting, including New York Police Department Officer Didarul Islam, 36. Islam had been on the force for three-and-a-half years and is survived by his pregnant wife and two children.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference on Monday. “He died as he lived. A hero.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that flags across the city would be lowered to half-staff to honor Islam.

“As a mark of respect for the memory of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam who died in the line of duty and the multiple victims of the mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan at 345 Park Avenue yesterday, I’ve ordered all flags on all city buildings and stationary flagstaffs throughout the five boroughs to be lowered to half-staff until further notice.”

“Officer Didarul Islam died as he lived, a hero and protector of New York City. We will never forget you,” Adams wrote in another post on X.

