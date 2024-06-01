In a historic move, Donald Trump has become the first American President to accept Bitcoin Lightning Network payments for campaign donations. The announcement marks a significant step in the integration of Bitcoin into mainstream politics, highlighting Trump’s commitment to advancing the future of Bitcoin in the United States.

Trump’s campaign has partnered with OpenNode, a leading Bitcoin and Lightning Network infrastructure provider, to facilitate these donations. Supporters can now contribute to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign using Bitcoin via the Lightning Network, a technology designed to enable fast and low-cost transactions.

Last weekend, while speaking at a Libertarian Party convention, Trump emphasized his dedication to fostering a Bitcoin-friendly environment in the U.S., stating that he “will ensure that the future of crypto and Bitcoin will be made in the USA,” and that he “will support the right to self-custody for the nation’s 50 million crypto holders.”

Trump’s support for Bitcoin extends beyond campaign donations. During the same speech, President Trump made a historic commitment to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road and an early Bitcoin pioneer, to time served if elected President.

“He’s already served 11 years,” he said. “We’re going to get him home.”

Being the first President in U.S. history to accept Bitcoin for campaign donations underscores Trump’s broader strategy to appeal to the over 50 million cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors in the country. By aligning himself with the Bitcoin community, the leading Presidential candidate has further positioned himself as a forward-thinking leader who embraces technological advancements and financial freedom.

Just yesterday, current U.S. President Joe Biden vetoed pro-Bitcoin legislation that would have be a huge win for Bitcoin, further showing his reluctance to support the industry. The bill vetoed by Biden would have allowed highly regulated financial firms to custody Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

For more information on Trump’s Bitcoin campaign donations, visit his website here.