U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday directed his administration to investigate Joe Biden’s actions as president, alleging aides masked his predecessor’s “cognitive decline” and casting doubts on the legitimacy of his use of the autopen to sign pardons and other documents.

The order marked a significant escalation in Trump’s targeting of political adversaries and could lay the groundwork for arguments by the Republican that a range of Biden’s actions as president were invalid.

Biden responded in a statement Wednesday night: “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

The Justice Department under Democratic and Republican administrations has recognized the use of an autopen to sign legislation and issue pardons for decades, Trump presented no evidence that Biden was unaware of the actions taken in his name, and the president’s absolute pardon power is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

“The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden’s signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts,” Trump wrote in memo.

Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House counsel David Warrington to handle the investigation.

Questions ‘validity’ of Biden decisions, signatures

It’s unclear how far Trump will push this effort, which would face certain legal challenges. But it reflects his fixation on Biden, who defeated him in 2020, an election that Trump never conceded and continues to falsely claim was rigged against him. This week the president amplified a wild conspiracy theory that Biden died in 2020 and was replaced by a robotic clone.

Trump frequently suggests that Biden was wrong to use an autopen, a mechanical device that replicates a person’s authentic signature. Although they’ve been used in the White House for decades, Trump claims that Biden’s aides were usurping presidential authority, with the memo questioning “the validity of … resulting Presidential policy decisions.”

WATCH l Explaining White House-driven autopen controversy: Can Trump really revoke Biden’s pardons? | About That U.S. President Donald Trump claims to have ‘revoked’ pardons granted by Joe Biden, arguing they’re invalid because they were signed by autopen — a machine that can duplicate a person’s signature. Andrew Chang breaks down whether Trump has this legal authority and how much of what he says is supported by evidence.



Biden issued pardons for his two brothers and his sister shortly before leaving office, hoping to shield them from potential prosecution under Trump, who had promised retribution during last year’s campaign. Other pardon recipients included members of a congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, which included two Republicans now maligned by Trump.

Trump, indicted in four separate criminal matters until three of those cases fell away in the wake of his November election win, spent considerable time railing on the campaign trail about a justice system he said was weaponized against Republicans, even as Democrats pointed out that members of their own party suspected of criminal wrongdoing had been investigated by the Justice Department of Biden’s presidency.

But now it is Trump who is suggesting that several political rivals should be investigated. He has directed investigations of Chris Krebs, a former cybersecurity official who disputed Trump’s claims of a stolen election in 2020, and Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security official who wrote an anonymous op-ed sharply critical of the president in 2018.

As well, the Trump administration has said it will look into the intent of an Instagram post made by former FBI director James Comey, fired in 2017 by Trump, as well as investigate former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo of New York for possible criminal wrongdoing over statements he’s made about COVID-19 deaths in the state’s nursing homes.

Republicans could subpoena Biden White House staff

Meanwhile, James Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chair of the House oversight committee, requested transcribed interviews with five Biden aides, alleging they had participated in a “cover-up” that amounted to “one of the greatest scandals in our nation’s history.”

Interviews were requested with White House senior advisers Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn, former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, former deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed and Steve Ricchetti, a former counselor to the president.

“They must appear before the House oversight committee and provide truthful answers about President Biden’s cognitive state and who was calling the shots,” said Comer, who led efforts to impeach Biden in the past two years that were mocked by Democrats as lacking a factual basis.

From left to right, Biden administration officials Jeff Zients, Mike Donilon, Ron Klain and Anita Dunn are shown in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Comer also reiterated his call for Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, and former senior White House aides Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, Ashley Williams and Neera Tanden to appear before the committee. He warned subpoenas would be issued this week if they refuse to schedule voluntary interviews.

Republicans on the committee are eager to pursue the investigation.

“The American people didn’t elect a bureaucracy to run the country,” said Rep. Brandon Gill, a freshman Republican from Texas. “I think that the American people deserve to know the truth, and they want to know the truth of what happened.”

The Republican congressional inquiry so far has focused on the final executive actions of Biden’s administration, which included the issuing of new federal rules and presidential pardons that they claim may be invalid.

Comer cited the book Original Sin by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson, which details concerns and debates inside the White House and Democratic Party over Biden’s mental state and age.

In the book, Tapper and Thompson wrote, “Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board.”

LISTEN l Thompson spoke to CBC’s Front Burner about Original Sin, Biden decline: Front Burner29:54The ‘cover-up’ of Joe Biden’s decline

Biden and members of his family have vigorously denied the book’s claims.

“This book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class,” said Naomi Biden, the former president’s granddaughter.

Biden withdrew from the presidential race last summer after a debate against Trump in which he appeared to lose his train of thought multiple times, muttered inaudible answers and misnamed different government programs.

The disastrous debate performance pushed questions about his age and mental acuity to the forefront, ultimately leading Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. He was replaced on the ticket by Kamala Harris, who lost the election to Trump.