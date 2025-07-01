If the “big, beautiful bill,” President Donald Trump’s signature legislative priority, eventually becomes law, it would gut some social programs that many people rely on. As my colleague Dylan Scott wrote in a thorough explainer, the package, which House Republicans passed last month, could result in millions of people losing their health care because of proposed work requirements on Medicaid.

There’s also another part of the bill that really stands out when it comes to how Trump’s domestic policy package will hurt low-income families: its overhaul of student loan programs. From changing eligibility requirements for Pell Grants, which help low-income students pay for college, to capping how much money students can borrow to cover the cost of tuition, the legislation would put a college education further out of reach for many Americans.

Read Article >