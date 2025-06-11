Why Was June 14 Chosen?



The US Army will hold a public festival and parade in Washington, DC, on June 14 to commemorate its 250th anniversary. The day also falls on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. The parade and events will take place on the National Mall and surrounding areas. Army officials say this is part of a broader plan to honor the Army’s history.

The event is scheduled on June 14 because it marks the founding of the Continental Army. On this day in 1775, the Second Continental Congress established the Army to fight British forces. Congress appointed George Washington as commander in chief the following day.

Celebration Cost



Planning began nearly two years ago, but the parade was added earlier this year. Officials estimate the total cost of the event to be between $25 million and $45 million. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told Congress that the event is meant to tell the Army’s story and improve recruitment.

Parade Route and Timing



The festival will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the National Mall. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m., moving from 23rd Street NW to 15th Street NW along Constitution Avenue. The route ends around 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Live Events

Military Preparations



The Army has placed metal plates along the parade route to protect roads from damage by heavy equipment like Abrams tanks. The tanks are fitted with rubber track pads to reduce impact. If damage occurs, the Army will pay for repairs.The event will include about 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft. Historical and modern Army units will march in uniform. Equipment includes Abrams tanks, Bradley vehicles, helicopters and World War-era tanks and planes.

Tickets and How to Watch Livestream

The parade and festival are free to attend. People can RSVP through america250.org. Livestream coverage will be available on US Army social media platforms for those who cannot attend in person.

Event Schedule and Locations



The day will also include a wreath-laying at Arlington Cemetery, an enlistment ceremony led by Donald Trump, a parachute jump by the Golden Knights, a concert, and equipment displays.

No Kings Protests and Women’s March



Protests are being organized across the US to oppose what some groups see as a political use of the event. Organizers plan 1,800 rallies nationwide. The “No Kings” campaign and Women’s March will be part of these actions. Officials expect hundreds of thousands at these events.

FAQs

Why is the Army celebrating on June 14?

June 14 is the date the Continental Army was created in 1775. Congress formed it after fighting began at Lexington and Concord.

How much will the Army anniversary event cost?

Army officials estimate the event will cost between $25 million and $45 million, but they haven’t shared exact figures for the parade portion.

