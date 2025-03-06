EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump told Fox News Digital Thursday that Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, “should be forced to pass an IQ test because he is a low IQ individual and we don’t need low IQ individuals in Congress,” after the Democrat disrupted his joint session address.

The House of Representatives Thursday, in a bipartisan vote, censured Green for interrupting the president’s joint session address to Congress on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the president reacted.

“He should be censured,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “He should be forced to pass an IQ test because he is a low IQ individual and we don’t need low IQ individuals in Congress.”

The president also blasted Green as “a fool and a clown.”

“Nobody takes him seriously,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “He is an embarrassment to Congress but a much bigger embarrassment to the Democrats.”

The 77-year-old Democrat was removed from Trump’s joint address to Congress Tuesday night after repeatedly disrupting the beginning of the president’s speech.

He shouted, “You have no mandate!” at Trump as he touted Republican victories in the House, Senate and White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had Green removed by the U.S. Sergeant-at-Arms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.