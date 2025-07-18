U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration will ask a court to allow the release of grand jury testimony in the case of deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after some of his supporters reacted in fury to a report concluding there was no evidence to support long-running theories about his case.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Shortly after Trump’s statement, Bondi said on social media platform X that the U.S. Justice Department was ready to ask the court on Friday to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

“President Trump — we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” Bondi wrote.

Some Trump supporters have raised questions about Epstein, the disgraced financier, after the Justice Department this month concluded that there was no evidence to support a number of long-held conspiracy theories about his clients and 2019 death in prison.

Trump denies Wall Street Journal report allegations: Trump denies writing crude letter to Jeffrey Epstein U.S. President Donald Trump denies writing a letter signed 'Donald' beneath a nude sketch in Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday album, details of which were published by the Wall Street Journal. The letter is now under review by the U.S. Justice Department.

Bondi had pledged months earlier to release major revelations about Epstein, including “a lot of names” and “a lot of flight logs.”

Some Trump supporters have demanded the release of more information on Epstein, causing a rare fracture within his base of support. Trump has pushed back, calling the matter a hoax.

Allegations that Epstein had been sexually abusing girls became public in 2006 and he was arrested that year before accepting a plea deal. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 after he was arrested a second time and charged with sex-trafficking conspiracy.