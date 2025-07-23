NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump border czar Tom Homan fired back Tuesday night at Hunter Biden for a recent profanity-laced rant against President Donald Trump’s policies on illegal immigration.

“I don’t really care what the former first drug addict thinks,” Homan told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle.” “I just thank God every morning I wake up we got President Trump in the Oval Office. And because of President Trump, in seven weeks we got the most secure border in this nation’s history.

“And now we’re arresting public safety threats and national security threats every day across this country,” he continued. “We’ve already arrested three times the number of criminals that Biden did in the same timeframe.”

Biden recently sat down with “Channel 5” podcaster Andrew Callaghan for a wide-ranging discussion of his father’s presidency, his drug use and other topics.

During the interview, he slammed Trump as a “f—— thug” and compared his deportation agenda to Nazi Germany.

“There is a minority group that those in power, that came into power through democratically elected means, are going to target this minority group because they’re stealing all the jobs,” Biden said.

“And what we’re going to do is we’re going to send masked men to this marginalized group, and we are going to take them, put them on planes, put them on buses, put them on trains, and send them to a prison camp in a foreign country,” he continued.

“What am I describing right then? Am I describing Germany? Or am I just describing the United States right now? Because I will tell you what. You think that the prison in El Salvador is not a f—ing concentration camp, you’re out of your f—ing mind.”

Biden infamously revealed to “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2021, that he would smoke “anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine,” including “more Parmesan cheese than anyone you know.”

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele also responded to Biden via a post on X, also referring to Biden’s history of drug use.

“Is Hunter Biden sniffing powdered milk?” Bukele asked, adding a clip from the interview.

