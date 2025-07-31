



Welcome to The Logoff: The Trump administration is imposing new tariffs on Brazil and sanctioning a Brazilian supreme court justice in an extraordinary attempt to interfere in Brazil’s domestic politics on behalf of a far-right ally.

What’s the big picture? President Donald Trump is intensely interested in the criminal case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of planning a military coup attempt. Trump and his administration have repeatedly accused Brazilian officials of a political “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro and demanded they drop their case.

Bolsonaro, a far-right leader whose supporters stormed government buildings in 2023 following his 2022 electoral defeat, allegedly planned to assassinate Brazilian President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva and multiple others as part of his attempt to remain in power.

How is Trump pressuring Brazil? The Trump administration took two new steps on Wednesday. First, the Treasury Department sanctioned Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Act, a law intended to target foreigners accused of serious human rights violations. (The department alleges violations by de Moraes, including regarding Bolsonaro’s prosecution, but nothing like what the law is normally used for.)

Second, Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on Brazil, effective immediately rather than on August 1. Brazil has a long-running trade deficit with the US, something Trump claims to want, which makes the tariffs an especially remarkable step.

How is Brazil responding? So far, with defiance. Earlier this month, Lula declared that “No gringo is going to give orders to this president,” and Bolsonaro’s trial continues. Brazilians appear to be on his side: Lula’s support has risen in recent polls following Trump’s threats.

Why does this matter? Trump is attempting to use the US’s economic power to interfere in a foreign justice system in an effort to save an ally accused of serious crimes. If he’s successful, it’s a disturbing go-ahead for other would-be autocrats hoping to cling to power — and even if he’s not, it’s a shocking use of power on behalf of a perceived personal interest, rather than the interests of the US.

