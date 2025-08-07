President Trump early Thursday called for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan in a post on social media.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns. “There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!”

Tan was named Intel’s CEO back in March, taking over from Pat Gelsinger’s tumultuous tenure that saw the company’s stock fall and the chipmaker fall behind in the AI race. Investors cheered Tan’s appointment, with the stock rising as much as 15% after the news.

Intel stock fell over 3% following Trump’s post.

In April, a Reuters report detailed Tan’s wide-ranging investments in Chinese companies made through his VC firm, with the outlet finding that Tan’s firm, Walden International, “remains invested in 20 funds and companies alongside Chinese government funds or state-owned enterprises, according to Chinese corporate databases.”

Trump’s post came a day after one of his top allies in the Senate, Republican Tom Cotton, wrote a letter to Intel’s board chair questioning Tan’s China ties.

“Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations,” Cotton wrote, pointing to Intel’s nearly $8 billion grant from the CHIPS Act. “Mr. Tan’s associations raise questions about Intel’s ability to fulfill these obligations.”

29 April 2025, USA, San Jose: Lip-Bu Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Intel, appears at an event organized by the company. Photo: Andrej Sokolow/dpa (Photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images) · picture alliance via Getty Images

This is breaking news. More to come.