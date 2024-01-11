Hours ahead of closing arguments in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York, a bomb threat was made at the home of the judge overseeing the case, according to New York courts and law enforcement officials.

Early Thursday morning, a “swatting” investigation was underway at the home of Judge Arthur Engoron, the Nassau County Police Department told The Independent.

“At this time it has been deemed unfounded, the investigation is ongoing,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

Mr Engoron has faced a multitude of threats and harassment since the former president’s trial began.

The threat came hours after Trump’s tirade on Truth Social, after the court’s release of an email exchange showing Trump’s lawyers refusing to commit their client to limiting his outbursts in their pitch for his delivery of closing arguments this morning

It’s also the latest in a wave of violent threats targeting judges and prosecutors overseeing a growing number of legal challenges against him, and the latest alleged threat to a US official amid a string of “swatting” attempts and bomb hoaxes across the country.

The threat did not impact proceedings in the trial which is expected to continue this morning.

Just days ago, the judge overseeing Mr Trump’s federal election interference case, Judge Tanya Chutkan, was the target of a “swatting” incident after police received false reports of a shooting at her home on Sunday, NBC News said.

This is a breaking news story, more follows….