President Donald Trump said he made progress on May 19 during his call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and that he also spoke to the heads of most European nations. Earlier, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine “will immediately start negotiations” toward a ceasefire and an end to their three-year-old war. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed what the U.S. leader called “impressive” prospects for ties between their two countries in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said, adding that Russia and the United States are working on a new prisoner swap. Putin said after the call that Russia would work with Ukraine on a memorandum about a future peace accord. Trump said Russia and Ukraine would immediately start negotiations toward a ceasefire.

