As U.S. President Donald Trump keeps threatening Canada’s sovereignty with his 51st state comments, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is calling for unity — as the United Kingdom continues to avoid directly pushing back on Trump’s annexation talk.

Lammy, who joined other G7 foreign ministers for talks in Quebec’s Charlevoix region this week, stressed that “Canada is a proud, strong, sovereign nation” during a Canadian exclusive interview on CBC’s The House airing Saturday.

“And [Canada] will continue to be a sovereign nation. Of that, I have no doubt,” Lammy told host Catherine Cullen.

Lammy, who has family in Canada, said he recognizes Canadians’ anxiety as Trump continues to call for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state. However, he repeatedly declined to answer whether he is personally concerned about Trump’s rhetoric.

“This is a moment for unity,” Lammy said. “That has been the point that we stressed at this G7. And all I can say and continue to say is that Canada is a sovereign country. It will continue to be a sovereign country.”

WATCH | U.K. foreign secretary calls for unity as Trump threatens Canada: U.K. foreign secretary urges Canada, U.S. and Brits to work together In an exclusive Canadian interview U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said it is ‘not a time to sow unnecessary division’ when asked about President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Canada.

Trump’s annexation talk has challenged Canada-U.K. relations, including over how public King Charles should be in standing up for Canadian sovereignty and whether that clashes with British interests . Charles is the head of state for both countries.

Over the last two weeks, Charles met with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a private audience, wore his Canadian medals during a high-profile military visit , planted a red maple leaf tree on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and gave his personal Canadian liaison in Parliament a sword.

But Charles has not spoken publicly about the Canada-U.S. friction. He also created a stir in late February by inviting Trump to Balmoral, a royal estate in Scotland. The invitation was brought to Trump by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a visit to the White House.

At a news conference during Starmer’s visit, a journalist asked the British prime minister whether Charles expressed concern over Trump’s annexation comments.

Starmer dodged the question and accused the journalist of “trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist.”

WATCH | British prime minister downplays Trump’s talk of annexing Canada: British prime minister downplays Trump’s talk of ’51st state’ During a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer downplayed Trump’s recent talk of annexing Canada, saying reporters are looking for a division between Washington and London ‘that doesn’t exist.’

“We’re the closest of nations, and we had very good discussions today. But we didn’t discuss Canada,” Starmer said as the president interrupted him, saying, “that’s enough.”

When Lammy was asked why Charles should welcome Trump — a man who wishes to annex a Commonwealth realm — the British foreign secretary echoed Starmer’s words and said “this is not a time to sow unnecessary division.”

Lammy also confirmed that Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Starmer next week when Carney flies to London — his first overseas trip in the new job.

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

On Friday morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said the G7 is united in supporting a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal for Ukraine, which has been endorsed by Kyiv and is now awaiting a response from Russia.

“Ultimately, the ball is now in Russia’s court when it comes to Ukraine,” Joly said.

Lammy said Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to accept the terms of the ceasefire “so that we can get into the details of a negotiated peace, so that Ukraine has the security guarantees that are necessary, so that we get an enduring peace.”

In a joint statement released Friday, the G7 foreign ministers said they “reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence.”

The G7 foreign ministers posed for the traditional ‘family photo’ during their meeting this week in Quebec. (Saul Loeb/AP)

The foreign ministers also called for Russia to accept the ceasefire and implement it fully

“We discussed imposing further costs on Russia in case such a ceasefire is not agreed, including through further sanctions, caps on oil prices, as well as additional support for Ukraine and other means,” the statement said.

Lammy said Canada “has been forward-leaning on Ukraine, as the United Kingdom has been” and he expects both countries to be part of the group stepping up for the embattled Ukrainians.

“So this coalition of the willing is forming, and the United Kingdom and Canada are side by side within it,” Lammy said.