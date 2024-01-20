“Donald Trump this week bragged about purportedly acing a widely used cognitive test that was administered to him when he was president, suggesting that the test included identifying drawings of three animals,” the Washington Post reports.

“‘I think it was 35, 30 questions,’ the former president said in Portsmouth, N.H., of the test, which he said involved a few animal identification queries. ‘They always show you the first one, like a giraffe, a tiger, or this, or that — a whale. ‘Which one is the whale?’ Okay. And that goes on for three or four [questions] and then it gets harder, and harder, and harder.’”

“The only problem: The creator of the test in question, called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, said it has never included the specific combination of animals described by Trump in any of its versions over the years.”

Save to Favorites