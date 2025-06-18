Trump’s comments on Iran’s nuclear weapon building contradict what his intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard once assessed [Getty/file photo]

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repudiated Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s assessment that Iran has not been building a nuclear weapon, publicly contradicting his spy chief for the first time during his second term.

In rejecting his top spy’s judgment, Trump appeared to embrace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justification for launching airstrikes last week on Iranian nuclear and military targets, saying he believed Tehran was on the verge of having a warhead.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned early to Washington from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump was asked how close he believed Iran was to having a nuclear weapon.

“Very close,” he responded.

When told that Gabbard testified to Congress in March that the US intelligence community continued to judge that Tehran was not working on a nuclear warhead, Trump replied: “I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having one.”

Trump’s comments recalled his clashes with US spy agencies during his first term, including over an assessment that Moscow worked to sway the 2016 presidential vote in his favour and his acceptance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials.

Asked for comment, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence pointed to a CNN reporter’s post on X quoting Gabbard as saying on Capitol Hill that she and Trump were “on the same page” regarding the status of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Gabbard also told Congress that US spy agencies did not believe that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had ordered the restarting of a nuclear weapons programme that the US and the International Atomic Energy Agency assessed ended in 2003.

Iran denies developing nuclear weapons, saying its uranium enrichment programme was only for peaceful purposes.

A source with access to US intelligence reports told Reuters that the assessment presented by Gabbard had not changed.

They said that US spy services also judged that it would take up to three years for Iran to build a warhead with which it could hit a target of its choice, a finding first reported by CNN.

Some experts, however, believe that it could take Iran a much shorter time to build and deliver an untested crude nuclear device, although there would be no guarantee that it would work.

Trump has frequently disavowed the findings of US intelligence agencies, which he and his supporters have charged – without providing proof – are part of a “deep state” cabal of US officials opposed to his presidency.

Gabbard, a fierce Trump loyalist, has been among the president’s backers who have aired such allegations.