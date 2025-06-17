



ECONOMYNEXT – US President Donald Trump has left a summit of leaders of the Group of 7 industrialized countries in Canada a day earlier asking resident of Tehran to flee, media reports said as a Israel and Iran continued to trade missiles.

Trump reported left to attend a national security council meeting.

There has been speculation whether the US would join Israel in attacking Iran.

Meanwhile the G-7 issued a statement asking for a de-escalation of hostilities, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

The full statement is reproduced below

We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.

We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians.

Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror.

We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability.