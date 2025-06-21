NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has called for a special prosecutor to be appointed to investigate the 2020 presidential election, which he has long maintained was rigged against him and in favor of Joe Biden.

In a fiery Truth Social post Friday, Trump praised his administration for cutting border crossings to zero in May compared to the Biden administration, which oversaw the release of 62,000 migrants into the country during the same time last year.

Trump said it was incomprehensible a president could oversee such an influx of illegal immigration and then took aim at the 2020 election.

“Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a “LANDSLIDE!” Trump wrote.

“Biden was grossly incompetent and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed.”

Trump has argued for years that a series of alleged misdeeds led to Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. In the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of the Electoral College results, several pro-Trump marches were held, culminating in a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

TWO MEN CONVICTED IN PENNSYLVANIA MAYORAL RACE ELECTION FRAUD CASE HIT WITH HARSHER SENTENCES THAN EXPECTED

Trump and his supporters failed to convince Vice President Mike Pence to delay the certification by sending the results back to key battleground states’ legislatures to allow for further investigation or the consideration of alternate slates of electors.

Pence rejected the demands, arguing that the Constitution did not give the vice president authority to decide which electoral votes to count.

Trump and his allies filed dozens of lawsuits challenging the results in various states. Most lawsuits failed due to what judges determined was a lack of standing or insufficient evidence. Biden secured 306 electoral votes with 81.2 million votes compared to Trump’s 232 electoral votes and 74.2 million votes.

RED STATE AG INVESTIGATING MORE THAN 30 POTENTIAL NONCITIZENS WHO VOTED IN 2024 ELECTION

The president has made a variety of claims to support his assertion that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Trump has argued that ballot harvesting “mules” deposited ballots at late-night ballot drops after deadlines in key swing states.

He made the claims central to his 2024 re-election bid, often using the slogan “too big to rig” to urge supporters to turn out in force and overcome what he described as a rigged or unfair system.

“This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America!” Trump said in the post Friday.

“Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s attorney general in 2020, Bill Barr, said there no was evidence of fraud that could have affected the outcome, and the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity arm pronounced the election “the most secure in American history.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear who Trump had in mind for a special prosecutor, but in the event Attorney General Pam Bondi heeds his call, she may face pressure to appoint someone who has already been confirmed by the Senate.

The Justice Department in recent years has appointed a succession of special counsels — sometimes, though not always, plucked from outside the agency — to lead investigations into politically sensitive matters, including conduct by Biden and by Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.