Trump is claiming that all Senate Democrats need to resign because Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey was indicted.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Senate Democrats should all resign based on Senator Bob Menendez! They all knew what was going on, and the way he lived. Why doesn’t the FBI raid Senate Democrat’s homes like they illegally raided Mar-a-Lago, where nothing was done wrong based on the Presidential Records Act. Menendez is a “piker” compared to some of those Election Stealing THUGS. Can you imagine how much Crooked Joe Biden has stolen, and what’s in some of his many homes? The FBI and “Justice” notified him that they would be going in to look, “in a few weeks.” In other words, get rid of the cash, gold, & documents, ASAP, before we get there. They didn’t give me any warning, they just showed up. Hunter lived with Crooked Joe in Delaware. It would be a “Treasure Hunt!” Crooked’s coffers must be loaded up with cash. I wonder how much they got paid for Rigging the Election? Menendez is one of many, a small timer at that. EVERY DEMOCRAT SHOULD RESIGN FROM THE SENATE! Our Border’s are Broken, our Election’s are Rigged. MAGA!

By Trump’s reasoning, all of the Republicans in the House need to resign because Kevin McCarthy and other House Republicans knew what was going on with Rep. George Santos and did nothing about it.

It is impossible to take Trump seriously because he spews incoherent nonsense like all Democratic senators need to resign when one Democratic senator is indicted. Of course, Trump tried to twist the Menendez indictment into an indictment of Joe Biden. It is all an absurd game designed to keep his followers in line while distracting from the fact that the failed former president is facing 91 felony counts in four different cases.

The Democratic Senators won’t all be resigning, but by the time the Republican convention rolls around in 2024, Trump is likely to be a convicted felon.