Donald Trump was indicted on 40 charges related to his handling of classified documents.

Trump also may have shared highly sensitive details with an Australian billionaire, per ABC News.

One of the details revolved around the number of nuclear warheads US submarines can carry.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app







Donald Trump didn’t just have an issue with taking classified documents home, as the Justice Department has alleged in its recent recent indictment. He also may have had a problem keeping potentially sensitive military matters to himself.

After Trump left office, Australian billionaire and Mar-a-Lago Club member Anthony Pratt alleged in interviews with federal investigators that the former president disclosed details to him about US nuclear submarines, anonymous sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The sources said Pratt then went on to share that information with more than a dozen foreign officials, some of his employees, and journalists.

A Trump spokesperson told Insider in an email that the leak of the disclosure is “illegal” and lacks “proper context and relevant information.”

“The Department of Justice should investigate the criminal leaking, instead of perpetrating their baseless witch-hunts while knowing that President Trump did nothing wrong, has always insisted on truth and transparency, and acted in a proper manner, according to the law,” the spokesperson said.

The details, according to ABC News’ sources, revolved around the number of nuclear warheads US submarines could carry and how close they could get to a Russian submarine without detection.

The allegations about Trump disclosing that information were shared with special counsel Jack Smith’s team. Smith is leading the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents — some of which included top-secret national security information.

Trump was indicted on 40 charges related to keeping national security secrets, obstructing investigations, and making false statements.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.