NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Exuberant Republicans, and at least one prominent Democrat, lauded President Donald Trump’s leadership on Saturday after the U.S. completed an attack on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“Good. This was the right call. The regime deserves it. Well done, President @realDonaldTrump,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote on X.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., also said Trump made the right call.

“As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS,” he said on X. “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”

TRUMP DECLARES ‘VERY SUCCESSFUL ATTACK’ ON IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM AS US FORCES STRIKE 3 KEY SITES

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, wrote: “’Peace through strength’ means ensuring our existential enemies don’t acquire the most lethal and catastrophic weapons known to man.”

And former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz called Trump a “peacemaker.”

“President Trump basically wants this to be like the Solimani strike – one and done. No regime change war. Trump the Peacemaker!” he wrote on X.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement that the president “made the correct decision to strike Iran’s nuclear sites. Iran made the choice to continue its pursuit of a nuclear weapon and would only be stopped by force. It would be a grave mistake to retaliate against our forces.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said on X, “Iran has waged a war of terror against the United States for 46 years. We could never allow Iran to get nuclear weapons. God bless our brave troops. President Trump made the right call and the ayatollahs should recall his warning not to target Americans.”

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, said Trump’s decision was the “right one. The greatest threat to the safety of the United States and the world is Iran with a nuclear weapon. God Bless our troops.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote on X that the U.S. “military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says.”

‘INSTINCTS FOR RESTRAINT’: SENATE DIVIDED OVER WHO GETS TO DECLARE WAR

Johnson said that the president gave Iran “every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement. President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity.”

He added that Trump’s “decisive action prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants ‘Death to America,’ from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who authored a war powers resolution to prevent the U.S. from getting involved in Iran said the attacks were “not constitutional.”

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, echoed Massie’s sentiments.

“Trump struck Iran without any authorization of Congress. We need to immediately return to DC and vote on @RepThomasMassie and my War Powers Resolution to prevent America from being dragged into another endless Middle East war,” he wrote on X.