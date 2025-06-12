



Welcome to The Logoff: The Trump administration is attacking Biden-era policies aimed at limiting air and climate pollution from power plants, part of a broader bid to stimulate the fossil fuel industry at the expense of the environment — and the future.

What’s the latest? The head of President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency today said the agency would begin the (lengthy) process of repealing a pair of environmental regulations on coal and natural-gas power plants.

What’s next? The administration is required to go through a formal process for changing rules, including a public comment period. More significantly, environmental groups are certain to sue to block the rule changes, arguing they violate the nation’s environmental laws and don’t follow the best available science. That means the rules’ fates are likely to be decided by the courts.

What’s the big picture? Scientists warn that human-driven climate change is already making the planet less hospitable to human life and that — absent major corrective action — it will continue to do so at an accelerating rate. The Trump administration is instead taking action to make the problem worse.

