A trillion dollars worth of Obama-era greenhouse gas regulations for cars, trucks, and engines will be axed this year, along with the unpopular stop-start feature in vehicles, EPA boss Lee Zeldin plans to announce Tuesday. [emphasis, links added]

The EPA proposal to repeal the 2009 “Endangerment Finding” represents a major rollback of US climate action, and follows President Trump’s Day One executive order, “Unleashing American Energy.”

It will be released for public comment before going into effect later this year.

“With this proposal, the Trump EPA is proposing to end 16 years of uncertainty for automakers and American consumers,” said Zeldin.

“Stakeholders have told me that the Obama and Biden EPAs twisted the law, ignored precedent, and warped science to … stick American families with hundreds of billions of dollars in hidden taxes every single year.”

Zeldin claims the repeal will save Americans as much as $50 billion annually on cheaper cars by slashing greenhouse-gas emissions standards on vehicles, including the Biden electric vehicle mandate. …snip…

“You should be able to get whatever type of car you want, whatever type of lawn mower you want.” 47 = the return to common sense. Thank you, @epaleezeldin. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IFIiW4T78M — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) July 30, 2025

“We heard loud and clear the concern that EPA’s greenhouse gas emissions standards themselves, not carbon dioxide, which the Finding never assessed independently, [were] the real threat to Americans’ livelihoods,” said Zeldin.

“If finalized, rescinding the Endangerment Finding and resulting regulations would end $1 trillion or more in hidden taxes on American businesses and families.”

The repeal of the Endangerment Finding will likely face fierce legal challenges from blue states and climate activists.

Trump’s EPA wants to reverse a long-standing decision that greenhouse gases and climate change threaten public health. It’s served as a legal foundation for pollution restrictions on oil drilling, cars, and more. If needed, we’ll fight this in court. pic.twitter.com/AYXvPRIAWs — NRDC 🌎🏡 (@NRDC) July 29, 2025

Another obstacle is the fact that Congress codified greenhouse gases as pollutants in 2022 in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

