US President Donald Trump Wednesday lashed out at many MAGA members, condemning their ongoing push for files related to Jeffrey Epstein amid ongoing scrutiny of his administration’s handling of evidence in the notorious Epstein’s case. Trump trashed out at the bloc of his own political base, calling them “weaklings” whose support he does not want.

Many of Trump’s supporters were rocked by his administration’s conclusion that there was no evidence the disgraced financier was murdered and or kept a “client list”. Now, the President has asked them to “walk away” from the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

On Tuesday, Trump said that he’s baffled by the interest in investigative files related to the disgraced mega-financier, describing the convicted sex predator’s case as “sordid” but “boring.

“He’s [been] dead for a long time, he was never a big factor in terms of life,” Trump said of Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

“I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is — I really don’t,” the president continued, as he spoke with reporters outside Air Force One.

“The credible information has been given,” Trump insisted, before re-upping his belief that the files may contain “fake” material cooked up by previous presidential administrations. “I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody,” he reiterated. “It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid, but it’s boring, and I don’t understand why it keeps going.”The Democrats’ “new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

Trump’s comments underscore the angst on the right over the Justice Department and FBI’s decision to withhold files related to Epstein. The disgraced mega-financier who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution and was facing a slew of federal sex-trafficking charges when he killed himself in jail in 2019.

