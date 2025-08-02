Image: Getty Images

In a sweeping executive order, US President Donald Trump has expanded tariffs on imports from multiple trading partners, citing persistent trade deficits and national security concerns. The move follows Executive Order 14257, signed in April 2025, and is framed as part of a broader strategy to restore fair trade and strengthen the US economy.

The new order, grounded in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and other federal statutes, imposes additional ad valorem duties on imports from countries that Trump’s administration says have failed to provide reciprocal trade access or align with U.S. economic and security priorities.

“I have received additional information… on the impact of foreign trading partners’ disparate tariff rates and non-tariff barriers on US exports, the domestic manufacturing base, critical supply chains, and the defense industrial base,” Trump said in the executive order.

Some countries have signaled willingness to cooperate and are in the process of finalising trade and security agreements with the United States. In these cases, their goods will remain subject to additional tariffs until formal agreements are concluded. Others, however, have either failed to reach a deal or not engaged in meaningful negotiations—making them subject to new duties.

For example, European Union goods with current tariff rates below 15 per cent will now face a combined duty of at least 15 per cent, while those with existing rates above 15% will not face additional charges. All countries not specifically listed in the annex will face a flat 10 per cent duty increase. Additional penalties—including a 40 per cent tariff—will apply to goods found to have been transshipped to evade these duties.

The order also outlines enforcement and monitoring mechanisms, directing US agencies to update and revise the Harmonized Tariff Schedule and track potential circumvention schemes.

The White House described the action as essential to maintaining the United States’ economic and national security, particularly in light of ongoing global supply chain disruptions and shifting geopolitical alliances.

Here’s the full list of countries impacted under the new tariff order:

Countries and Territories Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted Afghanistan 15% Algeria 30% Angola 15% Bangladesh 20% Bolivia 15% Bosnia and Herzegovina 30% Botswana 15% Brazil 10% Brunei 25% Cambodia 19% Cameroon 15% Chad 15% Costa Rica 15% Côte d`Ivoire 15% Democratic Republic of the Congo 15% Ecuador 15% Equatorial Guinea 15% European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate[1] > 15% 0% European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate Falkland Islands 10% Fiji 15% Ghana 15% Guyana 15% Iceland 15% India 25% Indonesia 19% Iraq 35% Israel 15% Japan 15% Jordan 15% Kazakhstan 25% Laos 40% Lesotho 15% Libya 30% Liechtenstein 15% Madagascar 15% Malawi 15% Malaysia 19% Mauritius 15% Moldova 25% Mozambique 15%

Myanmar (Burma) 40% Namibia 15% Nauru 15% New Zealand 15% Nicaragua 18% Nigeria 15% North Macedonia 15% Norway 15% Pakistan 19% Papua New Guinea 15% Philippines 19% Serbia 35% South Africa 30% South Korea 15% Sri Lanka 20% Switzerland 39% Syria 41% Taiwan 20% Thailand 19% Trinidad and Tobago 15% Tunisia 25% Turkey 15% Uganda 15% United Kingdom 10% Vanuatu 15% Venezuela 15% Vietnam 20% Zambia 15% Zimbabwe 15%

[1] For purposes of this Executive Order and its Annexes, “Column 1 Duty Rate” means the ad valorem (or ad valorem equivalent) rate of duty under column 1-General of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

Source: White House