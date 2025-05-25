President Donald Trump said he would extend the deadline for the European Union to face 50% tariffs until July 9 after a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We had a very nice call and I agreed to move it,” Trump told reporters Sunday on his way back to Washington.

Von der Leyen said earlier Sunday in a post on X that “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively,” but “a good deal” will need “time until July 9.” That’s the date that Trump’s 90-day pause of his so-called reciprocal tariffs had been set to end.

The EU had been slated for a 20% tariff under those reciprocal rates announced in April.

But Trump on Friday threatened to impose a higher, 50% tariff on the EU after complaining the bloc was slow-walking negotiations and unfairly targeting US companies with lawsuits and regulations.

The EU last week shared a revived trade proposal with the US in a bid to boost talks, and the bloc’s trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, held a call with his US counterpart, Jamieson Greer, on Friday.

Trump’s latest tariff threat would hit $321 billion worth of US-EU goods trade, lowering US gross domestic product by close to 0.6% and boosting prices by more than 0.3%, according to Bloomberg Economics calculations.

