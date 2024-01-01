



During the band’s performance on New Year’s Eve, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong changed a line from its hit “American Idiot” from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

As you can see from the clip below that the crowd cheered at the lyric change.

But the “Make America great again” believers reacted to Green Day’s “MAGA agenda” dis by having a mega tizzy on social media.

Trump fans attempted to shade the band as “sellouts,” “losers” and “pro big government.”

However, many people who were pro-Green Day and/or anti-MAGA were quick to point out that the band has made no secret about its politics and that the song was written as a critique of George W. Bush’s presidency.





