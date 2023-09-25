Last week, we reported that the shock jock radio host Howard Stern was bragging about being woke while also taking shots at the former President Donald Trump. Now, Trump is firing back at Stern in a big way, going so far as to brand the woke leftist as a “broken weirdo.”

Donald Trump says he’s a broken weirdo. Do you agree with Trump’s comments about Howard Stern? pic.twitter.com/qpGaJI81n8 — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) September 24, 2023

Trump Sounds Off

“The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer.”

“I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much,” he continued. “His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!”

Stern Loves Being Woke

This came days after Stern embarked on a bizarre rant about how much he loves being woke.

“I hear that a lot that I’m not good anymore because I’m woke,” Stern said on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, according to The New York Post. “By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke. I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep.”

“And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f***ing want,” he continued.

Howard Stern called ‘Woke’. He responds. Sound up 🔈 pic.twitter.com/df2kCpSQ8W — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) September 20, 2023

Full Story: Howard Stern Brags About Being Woke – ‘I Love It’

Stern Bashes Trump And His Supporters

Before Trump became president, he was a frequent guest on Stern’s radio show, and the two men appeared to have a good relationship. That all changed as soon as Trump took office, however, at which time Stern came down with one of the worst cases of Trump derangement syndrome of anyone in the media, using his radio show to obsessively attack his former friend and those who voted for him.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern said in 2020, according to Deadline. “The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part … He wouldn’t even let them in a f*cking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern continued. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”

Related: Newest Conspiracy Theory: Howard Stern Says Trump Wanted To Sell Nuclear Secrets To Russia

Stern Calls On Trump To Resign

Stern also called on Trump to resign that same year.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, ‘I’m in over my head, and I don’t want to be president anymore,’” Stern said, according to The Hill. “It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him, and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”

BREAKING: Trump’s old pal Howard Stern just called on him to resign from office saying “it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, ‘I’m in over my head, and I don’t want to be president anymore.” — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) May 13, 2020

Trump’s latest comments about Stern show once again that the former president is not one to be messed with. Stern can be as woke as he wants to be, but in the end, he’s no match for Trump!