President Donald Trump on Thursday again proposed the idea of the US taking over Gaza, offering the idea of a “freedom zone” as he continued to muse about redeveloping the war-torn enclave.

“If it’s necessary, I think I’d be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone. Let some good things happen, put people in homes where they can be safe and Hamas is going to have to be dealt with,” Trump said at a business roundtable in Doha with top Qatari officials.

Trump’s efforts to end the Israel-Hamas conflict have so far proven elusive, and the former real estate developer has previously floated the idea of the US taking control and developing Gaza.

“We’re working very hard on Gaza, and Gaza’s been a territory of death and destruction for many years. And you know, I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good: make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone, have a real freedom zone,” Trump said.

He continued, “They’ve never solved the Gaza problem and if you look at it, I have aerial shots, I mean there’s practically no building standing, there’s no building. People are living under the rubble of buildings that collapsed, which is not acceptable, it’s tremendous death. And I want to see that be a freedom zone.”

On the ground: Almost 70 people were killed overnight in Gaza as a week of intense Israeli strikes continues.

Israeli strikes killed 57 people in Khan Younis, according to a list from the Nasser Hospital mortuary. Videos supplied by local journalists show young children among those killed and bodies filling the mortuary at the hospital, with staff saying it was “packed with bodies.”

CNN’s Kareem Khadder contributed to this report.