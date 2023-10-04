Trump attack the court clerk in his New York fraud trial, so the judge slapped a gag order on him.

The New York Times reported:

Justice Arthur F. Engoron, after the break, explained what had happened, though he did not name Ms. Greenfield or Mr. Trump, referring to him only as a defendant. “Personal attacks on my members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them under any circumstances,” he said.

Justice Engoron said that his statement should be considered a gag order forbidding any posts, emails or public remarks about members of his staff.

The judge also warned Trump that there will be substantial sanctions if he violates the gag order.

Trump earned the gag order with a post on Truth Social that claimed the court clerk was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s girlfriend. Trump got this idea from a satire website.

As House Republicans burn themselves to the ground, the Republican Party’s leader got smacked down for acting like an out of control maniac in Manhattan.

Trump has finally run into reality. There are consequences for his actions. A lifetime of doing whatever he wants has run the former president straight into the brick wall of accountability through the justice system.