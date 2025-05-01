toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have been marked by his on-again-off-again approach to tariffs. Recently, he has given automakers a break on the tariffs he put in place, hoping to drive more auto manufacturing to the United States. So where do the tariffs currently stand?

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben, and national political correspondent Don Gonyea.

