President Donald Trump’s administration has lifted a stop-work order on a massive offshore wind farm project, a move that could revive a gas pipeline plan. [emphasis, links added]

The $5 billion Empire Wind project is off the coast of New York, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“Norway’s Equinor said construction work can now resume on the project, which is expected to provide power for half a million homes from 2027 onwards,” the outlet continued, noting that U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued the stop order in April.

In a social media post on Monday, Burgum said he was encouraged that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she was willing to take steps forward regarding pipeline capacity.

“Americans who live in New York and New England would see significant economic benefits and lower utility costs from increased access to reliable, affordable, clean American natural gas,” he wrote:

Energy Dominance is the foundation of America’s economic and national security. I am encouraged by Governor Hochul’s comments about her willingness to move forward on critical pipeline capacity. Americans who live in New York and New England would see significant economic… — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) May 20, 2025

Per Reuters, the news meant plans to build a gas pipeline from Pennsylvania that were blocked in 2020 over environmental concerns could be revived.

The U.S. Interior Department said former President Joe Biden’s (D) administration had “rushed the project’s approval without sufficient environmental analysis,” the report said.

In a social media post regarding the project, Hochul said it would power 500,000 homes, then thanked Trump for his help.

“I’ve been working with President @realDonaldTrump to save this project & today learned we’ve been successful. Grateful for his partnership on projects that create jobs here in New York,” she stated:

1,500 union jobs. 500,000 homes powered by wind. That’s what Empire Wind 1 will deliver. I’ve been working with President @realDonaldTrump to save this project & today learned we’ve been successful. Grateful for his partnership on projects that create jobs here in New York. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 19, 2025

In January, Breitbart News noted that reports indicated Trump was promising to shut down wind farm projects throughout the Northeast, noting those projects were unpopular with locals:

The administration of outgoing President Joe Biden had prioritized funding and support for offshore wind projects during its four years in power, including major wind farm subsidies in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” and relying on leftist governors in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts to back the projects. The projects attracted loud opposition from local tourism industries and environmentalists, who noted a significant increase in the number of washed-up whale carcasses along the shoreline as sonar work began off the Northeast coast.

When asked in February if the Keystone XL pipeline would return, Burgum said, “the key infrastructure that President Trump is focused on right now” is other pipelines, per Breitbart News.

Days later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted, “We want the Keystone XL pipeline built,” in addition to other pipelines.

Read more at Breitbart