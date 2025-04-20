The United States would drastically reduce its diplomatic footprint in Africa and scrap State Department offices dealing with climate change, democracy and human rights, according to a draft White House order.

The executive order, framed as a strategy to cut costs while “reflecting the priorities” of the White House, also lays out measures to slash US soft power around the world.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said The New York Times , which first reported the existence of the draft order, had fallen “victim to another hoax”.

“This is fake news,” Rubio posted on Sunday on social media.

However, a copy of the draft viewed by Agence France-Presse calls for “full structural reorganisation” of the State Department by October 1 of this year.

The aim, the draft order says, is “to streamline mission delivery, project American strength abroad, cut waste, fraud, abuse, and align the Department with an America First Strategic Doctrine”.