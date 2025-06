A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to keep Harvard University from hosting international students, delivering the Ivy League school another victory as it challenges multiple government sanctions amid a battle with the White House.

The order from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston preserves the ability of Harvard to host foreign students while the case is decided.

Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security in May after the agency withdrew the school’s certification to host foreign students and issue paperwork for their visas. The action would have forced Harvard’s roughly 7,000 foreign students — about a quarter of its total enrolment — to transfer or risk being in the U.S. illegally. New foreign students would have been barred from coming to Harvard.

LISTEN | A Canadian grad’s view of the Trump-vs.-Harvard dispute: Daybreak South14:36Crimson tide; An Okanagan Harvard alumnus reflects on the Trump assault on his former university Kuba Wrzesniewski is a Harvard graduate originally from Kelowna. He joins daybreak for a feature interview about the American government’s assault on Harvard University.He’s a former geopolitical affairs consultant for the US Department of Defense.

The university called it illegal retaliation for rejecting the White House’s demands to overhaul Harvard policies around campus protests, admissions, hiring and other issues. Burroughs temporarily halted the action hours after Harvard sued.

Less than two weeks later, in early June, Trump moved to block foreign students from entering the U.S. to attend Harvard, citing a different legal justification. Harvard challenged the move, and Burroughs temporarily blocked that effort as well.

The stops and starts of the legal battle have unsettled current students and left others around the world waiting to find out whether they will be able to attend America’s oldest and wealthiest university.

A student walks on the campus of Harvard University in May. That month, the Department of Homeland Security withdrew the school’s certification to host foreign students and issue paperwork for their visas.. (Faith Ninivaggi/Reuters)

The Trump administration’s efforts to stop Harvard from enrolling international students have created an environment of “profound fear, concern and confusion,” the university said in a court filing. Many international students have asked about transferring from the university, Harvard immigration services director Maureen Martin said.

Trump has been warring with Harvard for months after it rejected a series of government demands meant to address conservative complaints that the school has become too liberal and has tolerated anti-Jewish harassment. Trump officials have cut more than $2.6 billion US in research grants, ended federal contracts and threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status.

In April, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded that Harvard turn over a trove of records related to any dangerous or illegal activity by foreign students. Harvard says it complied, but Noem said the response fell short and on May 22, she revoked Harvard’s certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

The sanction immediately put Harvard at a disadvantage as it competed for the world’s top students, the school said in its lawsuit, and it harmed Harvard’s reputation as a global research hub.

“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the suit said.

The action would have upended some graduate schools that recruit heavily from abroad. Some schools overseas quickly offered invitations to Harvard’s students, including two universities in Hong Kong.

Harvard President Alan Garber previously said the university has made changes to combat antisemitism. But Harvard, he said, will not stray from its “core, legally protected principles,” even after receiving federal ultimatums.