Trump responded to Jack Smith’s gag order request by hysterically claiming that it would prevent him from campaigning.

The former President posted on Truth Social:

Biden Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, has asked the Court to limit 45th President, and leading Republican Nominee (by more than 50 points, & beating Dems!) DONALD J. TRUMP’S, PUBLIC STATEMENTS. So, I’m campaigning for President against an incompetent person who has WEAPONIZED the DOJ & FBI to go after his Political Opponent, & I am not allowed to COMMENT? They Leak, Lie, & Sue, & they won’t allow me to SPEAK? How else would I explain that Jack Smith is DERANGED, or Crooked Joe is INCOMPETENT?

Jack Smith didn’t request an order that would stop Trump from discussing Joe Biden or the campaign. The order that Smith requested is intended to stop the former President from attacking the prosecutors, the judge, the people of Washington, DC, and witnesses in his upcoming trial.

Smith believes that Trump is trying to undermine the trial and contaminate the jury, which is exactly what it looks like Donald Trump is attempting to do.

It will come as a shock to no one, but Trump is lying.

If Smith gets a gag order, it will take away Trump’s plan to avoid jail by using his platform as a presidential candidate to undermine the trial and contaminate the jury pool.

Trump is melting down because if he can’t make the trial political, then his odds of not getting convicted go down even more.