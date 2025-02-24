toggle caption Manuel Balce/AP Manuel Balce/AP

Over the weekend, the Trump administration fired several high-ranking military leaders and announced it plans to fire over 5,000 probationary Pentagon employees starting this week.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman.

