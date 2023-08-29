Fox News and the Trump campaign have suggested that Trump’s mugshot helps him, but a new super PAC ad in New Hampshire tells a much different story.

NBC News reported:

According to the ad tracking firm AdImpact, the super PAC ad is the first broadcast TV ad to show an image of Trump’s mug shot so far in the presidential race.

“Tired of the drama, the distractions, the lies? It’s time for conservatives to win again,” a narrator says as the camera zooms in on the image.

Here is the ad from the Chris Christie backing Tell It Like It Is PAC:

The Trump Mugshot Finally Appears In A Campaign Ad

In a real presidential primary where most of the candidates were trying to win, something like a mugshot of the frontrunner would be running non-stop on television in all of the early voting states, but since the bulk of the Republican Party is made up of cowards, it took nearly a week for the mugshot to show up, and it was by a super PAC supporting Chris Christie in New Hampshire.

Trump won’t be so lucky if he wins the Republican nomination. Democrats and their allies are going to come after Trump hard using the mugshot and any convictions of Trump in the 2024 election.

Chris Christie is the first to use Trump’s mugshot against him, but he won’t be the last.