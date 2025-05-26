President Donald Trump honored fallen American heroes and praised God during a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday, vowing to “fix” the republic founded nearly 250 years ago.

“We gathered today to honor the incredible service members who rest in glory in this cemetery and burial grounds around the world, and in a thousand lonely places known only to God in every hour of peril and every moment of crisis,” Trump said. “American warriors have left behind the blessings of home and family to answer their nation’s call. They’ve offered all that they had within them and given their last breaths to each and every one of us, that we might live safe and breathe free.

“This morning we pay tribute to their immortal deeds. We share in the sorrow of their beloved families, and as one nation, we give thanks for the ultimate gift they have so selflessly given to all of us, these warriors. And that’s what they are as great, great warriors picked up their mantle of duty and service, knowing that to live for others meant always that they might die for others.”

TRUMP FIRES OFF MEMORIAL DAY MESSAGE TARGETING ‘SCUM’ WHO SOUGHT TO ‘DESTROY’ THE US

The president said Memorial Day 2025 “is especially significant as we commemorate 250 years since the first American Patriots fell on the field of battle two and a half centuries ago.”

“At Lexington Green, Concord Bridge, Bunker Hill, brave minutemen and humble farm boys became the first to give their lives for a nation that did not yet have a name,” Trump said. “Those young men could never have known what their sacrifice would mean to us, but we certainly know what we owe to them. Their valor gave us the freest, greatest and most noble republic ever to exist on the face of the earth.”

He added: “A republic that I am fixing after a long and hard four years. That was a hard four years we went through. Who would let that happen? People pouring through our borders unchecked. People doing things that are indescribable and not for today to discuss, but the republic, that is now doing so very well. We’re doing so very well right now, considering the circumstances, and we’ll do record-setting better with time.

“We will do better than we’ve ever done as a nation, better than ever before. I promise you that.”

Trump recognized the surviving family members in attendance of several fallen soldiers who he mentioned by name, including veterans who died in the line of duty in Vietnam, Iraq and Syria.

TRUMP ACCUSES HARVARD OF BEING ‘VERY SLOW’ TO TURN OVER FOREIGN STUDENT INFO

In remembering their stories, the president also promised a “big, big celebration” next year commemorating the 250th anniversary of the nation and thanked God that he would be in office to celebrate the significant milestone.

“These extraordinary American heroes and their immense and ultimate sacrifices. They offer only the faintest glimpse at the infinite grace we have received from all who laid down their lives for America over the past 250 years. We’re going to have a big, big celebration. As you know, 250 years,” Trump said.

“In some ways, I’m glad I missed that second term where it was because I wouldn’t be president for that,” he added, drawing some laughter. “Most important of all, in addition, we have the World Cup and we have the Olympics. Can you imagine? I missed that four years. And now look what I have. I have everything amazing. The way things work out.”

“God did that. I believe that too. He did that,” Trump said, crediting divine intervention after he lost re-election in 2020 and later was reelected in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In any corner of this cemetery, at any resting place for our war dead, anywhere on Earth, you’ll find untold stories of equal heroism, heroism and heartbreak, unmatched patriotism and devotion, and acts of selflessness and courage so enormous they defy comprehension,” Trump said. “We salute them in their eternal and everlasting glory. And we continue our relentless pursuit of America’s destiny as we make our nation stronger, prouder, freer and greater than ever before.

“May God bless our fallen heroes. May God bless our Gold Star families, and may God bless the United States of America.”