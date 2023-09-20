Donald Trump addresses election rigging in Meet the Press interview
Donald Trump tried to silence a former aide about what she knew about the boxes of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, according to an ABC News report.
Molly Michael, who worked as an assistant to Mr Trump at the White House and after he left office, reportedly told federal investigators that he told her to stay quiet when he learned they wanted to speak to her.
“You don’t know anything about the boxes,” Mr Trump allegedly told her.
Ms Michael has since told investigators the former president would often write to-do lists for her on the back of classified documents.
A Trump spokesperson denied the claims, insisting he “did nothing wrong”.
Meanwhile, the former president’s eldest son appears to be the victim of a hack of his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Posts appeared on Donald Trump Jr’s page announcing the death of his father, his own 2024 presidential ambitions, an attack on North Korea, and an offensive message aimed at President Joe Biden.
The posts appeared at around 8.25am ET and were deleted within 30 minutes.
Donald Trump Jr’s account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, appears to have been hacked as it announced the death of former President Donald Trump and that Mr Trump Jr would be running for president in 2024 instead.
“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the account posted to immediate assumptions from other users that the ex-president’s oldest son had had his account hacked.
The account of Mr Trump Jr also wrote: “Some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein…”
Gustaf Kilander is following this developing story…
Oliver O’Connell20 September 2023 13:58
VOICES: Republican supporters of Ukraine don’t sweat the GOP critics
The fight amongst Republicans about how to keep the government open has many facets, but perhaps one of the most fraught ones includes whether to include support for Ukraine. And it is coming just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is about to come to Washington.
Earlier this year, I reported how Republican backing for Ukraine was always fraught, with some being sceptical about US support for the country as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his assault and some elected officials are outright hostile to Ukraine and Mr Zelensky. The split between pro-Ukraine and anti-Ukraine Republicans came on full display during the first GOP presidential primary debate as well.
Eric Garcia20 September 2023 13:30
Watch: Trump GOP allies paralyse House government funding bills
Sahil Kapur of NBC News sums up how House Republicans have paralysed the lower chamber of Congress:
Speaker Kevin McCarthy is faced with an impossible task to try and unite his party and fund the government. Here’s a full explanation of what he has to deal with:
Oliver O’Connell20 September 2023 13:24
VIDEO: Russia the ‘aggressor’ stands ‘in the way of peace’, Joe Biden tells United Nations
Russia the ‘aggressor’ stands ‘in the way of peace’, Joe Biden tells United Nations
Gustaf Kilander20 September 2023 13:00
Garland set to face his GOP critics as DOJ under heavy scrutiny
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday is set to come face-to-face with his most ardent critics as House Republicans prepare to use a routine oversight hearing to interrogate him about what they claim is the “weaponization” of the Justice Department under President Joe Biden.
Garland is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time in two years and at an unprecedented moment in the Justice Department’s history: He’s overseeing two cases against Donald Trump, the first former president to face criminal charges, and another against the sitting president’s son, Hunter Biden.
“Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate,” Garland will say, according to prepared remarks.
Republicans on the committee were tight-lipped about what they planned to ask Garland, telling The Associated Press on Tuesday that they wanted to keep that under wraps until the hearing.
AP20 September 2023 12:30
John Fetterman gives hilarious response to online conspiracy theorists claiming he uses body double
The Pennsylvania senator responded to a post on X from a BBC disinformation reporter who noted there was a “community of people online who regularly share images of John Fetterman to figure out whether he’s real or has been replaced by a body double”.
“Senator Guy Incognito (D-PA),” Mr Fetterman wrote alongside an image of the Homer Simpson doppelgänger of the same name.
Using doctored images and deceptively cropped screenshots, social media users on X, formerly Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and other sites have been spreading baseless claims that the 54-year-old uses a body double.
“It looks like John Fetterman no longer has tattoos on his forearms,” one wrote on X in a 14 September post.
Bevan Hurley20 September 2023 12:00
Overnight on Truth Social…
It was 2.25am on the East Coast when Donald Trump flexed his fingers and opened the Truth Social app for his latest middle-of-the-night posts thoughts.
With the UN General Assembly underway in New York and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in town to urge more support for his country in the face of Russian aggression, the former president had some thoughts:
Our Country has spent almost 200 Billion Dollars more than the countries of Europe in fighting go Ukraine. Does anybody think this is fair and reasonable? Europe should equalize before we go forward!
He followed this up with an all-caps:
RECIPROCAL TRADE AGREEMENT!
Oliver O’Connell20 September 2023 11:43
House Democrat Chair says it’s ‘unfortunate that carrying forward in a bipartisan manner’ makes the GOP want to remove McCarthy
Gustaf Kilander20 September 2023 11:00
With Hollywood on strike, Biden leans on Broadway stars in hunt for campaign cash
President Joe Biden‘s reelection campaign is getting some big-name fundraising help Monday from Broadway’s top stars.
With members of the Writers Guild of America and actors from SAG-AFTRA on strike, Biden is avoiding Hollywood for now and turning to the theater, with Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt among those scheduled to appear at a fundraising concert on behalf of the president.
Theatrical work in the U.S. is overseen and contracted by the Actors’ Equity Association, whose some 51,000 American actors and stage managers remain on the job.
Both Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the event, with tickets ranging from $250 to $7,500. Biden will also take part in another private fundraiser in Manhattan on Monday.
Biden, who is set to address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, arrived in New York on Sunday evening so he could squeeze in the fundraisers as the end of the quarter for federal election reporting on fundraising nears. The early arrival also allowed him to attend a birthday celebration for one of his grandchildren at a swanky downtown restaurant.
Brian Slodysko, Aamer Madhani, AP20 September 2023 10:00
GOP gubernatorial candidate signals support for rape, incest exceptions to Kentucky abortion law
Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron appeared to soften his hardline opposition to abortion on Monday, telling a Kentucky radio station that he would support amending the state’s abortion ban to add exceptions allowing for the termination of pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
Cameron, the state’s attorney general, has steadfastly supported the current Kentucky law banning all abortions except when carried out to save a pregnant woman’s life or to prevent a disabling injury.
But during an interview with WHAS-AM, Cameron signaled that if elected governor he would be willing to sign legislation providing abortion exceptions for instances of rape and incest.
“There’s no question about that,” the GOP challenger said.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s campaign accused Cameron of trying to hide his well-established “extreme views” on the abortion issue.
Bruce Schreiner, AP20 September 2023 09:00