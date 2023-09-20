Donald Trump addresses election rigging in Meet the Press interview

Donald Trump tried to silence a former aide about what she knew about the boxes of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, according to an ABC News report.

Molly Michael, who worked as an assistant to Mr Trump at the White House and after he left office, reportedly told federal investigators that he told her to stay quiet when he learned they wanted to speak to her.

“You don’t know anything about the boxes,” Mr Trump allegedly told her.

Ms Michael has since told investigators the former president would often write to-do lists for her on the back of classified documents.

A Trump spokesperson denied the claims, insisting he “did nothing wrong”.

Meanwhile, the former president’s eldest son appears to be the victim of a hack of his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Posts appeared on Donald Trump Jr’s page announcing the death of his father, his own 2024 presidential ambitions, an attack on North Korea, and an offensive message aimed at President Joe Biden.

The posts appeared at around 8.25am ET and were deleted within 30 minutes.