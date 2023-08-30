“Donald Trump routinely overstated his net worth — sometimes by more than $2 billion — during years when the actual values of his real estate holdings were far less than he claimed, according to a court filing Wednesday by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James,” ABC News reports.

“The attorney general’s office included the numbers in a motion for summary judgement that asks the court to resolve a civil fraud claim before the AG’s $250 million civil suit against Trump goes to trial.”

