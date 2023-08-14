Semafor: “The efforts began on day one: Ahead of the former president’s trip, Kari Lake spent a few days on the ground stumping for Trump. Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt hit the ground running on Sunday, and a Trump campaign staffer told Semafor they also plan to bring in former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene throughout next week.”

“The Trump campaign told Semafor it has more than 30 campaign staff working at the fair from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The crew has handed out branded swag, including 60,000 beer koozies, and yard signs, while distributing pamphlets hammering DeSantis’ record on issues dear to Iowans. They’ve also been pushing pledge cards to potential caucus goers, while the campaign has used geotagging to target fairgoers with smartphone ads.”

