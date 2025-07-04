A new bill called the Bunker Buster Act has been proposed in the U.S. Congress. It was introduced by Rep. Josh Gottheimer and Rep. Mike Lawler.

The bill lets President Trump give B-2 stealth bombers and bunker buster bombs to Israel if Iran tries to restart its nuclear weapon program, as per the FOX News report.

What are Bunker Busters and B-2 Bombers?

B-2 bombers are powerful U.S. military planes that can’t be given to other countries as of now. The U.S. has 19 B-2s in use. Bunker buster bombs are 30,000-pound GBU-57s, also called Massive Ordnance Penetrators, as per the reports.

These bombs can go 200 feet underground before exploding and are used for attacking hidden nuclear sites. Israel does not have these types of bombs, as mentioned in the report by FOX News.

What just happened with Iran?

Trump said 14 bunker busters were dropped by U.S. B-2 pilots on Iran’s top 3 nuclear sites recently. He claimed this “totally destroyed” Iran’s nuclear program. At the same time, Israel attacked other Iranian targets and took out top Iranian military leaders.

Gottheimer said Iran has killed U.S. soldiers, attacked Israel, and is a huge threat. He added that Israel must stop Iran from rebuilding its nukes. Lawler said this bill gives Trump the power to give Israel the tools and training to stop Iran and keep the world safe, as per the reports.

Is Iran really done with Nukes?

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said Iran’s Fordow site is not running right now. But he warned Iran still has the tools and could start enriching uranium again in just a few months. He said the attacks caused severe damage, but not total damage, and Iran still has nuclear tech and machines, according to the report by CBS News.

What about the Houthis?

After the Houthis launched a missile at Israel, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee said B-2s should be sent to hit Houthi targets in Yemen. Actually, B-2 bombers already hit Houthi sites in Yemen back in October 2024, as per the report by FOX News.

FAQs

Q1. Why does Trump want to give B-2 bombers to Israel?

To help Israel stop Iran if it restarts its nuclear weapons program.

Q2. What is the Bunker Buster Act?

It’s a proposed law to let Trump give B-2 bombers and bunker buster bombs to Israel if Iran goes nuclear again.

