President Donald Trump said Saturday the U.S. military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he said, using an alternative spelling for the nuclear site, adding that the planes were safely out of Iranian airspace and on the way home.