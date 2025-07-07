The United States will raise its “reciprocal tariff” on Japan to 25% effective Aug. 1, President Donald Trump said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday, less than two weeks before a crucial Upper House election.

“We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Japan, and have concluded that we must move away from these longterm, and very persistent, Trade Deficits engendered by Japan’s Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers,” Trump wrote.

The new 25% duty rate — which is just slightly higher than the 24% rate announced on April 2 — will be charged on almost all Japanese goods entering the United States. The rate is also separate from sectoral tariffs that are currently in place, which include 25% on vehicles and auto parts and 50% on steel and aluminum.