U.S. President Donald Trump said there was “big progress” when he made the surprise move on Wednesday to negotiate directly with Japanese officials about the barrage of tariffs he has imposed on global imports.

“A Great Honor to have just met with the Japanese Delegation on Trade. Big Progress!” Trump said in a social media message that contained no details of the discussions.

Tokyo sent its economic revitalization minister, Ryosei Akazawa, to kickstart the talks, and he was due to brief reporters on Wednesday evening about the Washington meeting.